02-01-17 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Quentin Baker, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Lydia Cupery, Thomas Woltjer, Jordan Doorlag, Benjamin Kastner, Zach DeCook, Andrew Lang

Events:

Cokes and Clubs

LAN Parties: Coding Party

February 18: App Inventor, TIS-100, Microcorruption

Community Outreach

Fliers: February 18

Outreach on March 4 and 11

Colab with Women in Computing

Intro to CS: Build your first app! No experience expected

ZombieFest

March 11

Pop Machine

Replace water with surprise flavors

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Raspberry Pi Projects:

Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.