Minutes 02-08-17 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Chris Wieringa, Quentin Baker, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Andrew Lang, Steve Sykora, Lucas Kollar
Events:
LAN Parties: Coding Party
February 18: App Inventor, TIS-100, Microcorruption
Busing to Hackatons
Interest shown in going to future Hackathons at MSU.
Community Outreach
Fliers: February 18
Outreach on March 4 and 11
Please email abstraction@calvin.edu if you would like to volunteer.
Colab with Women in Computing
Intro to CS: Build your first app! No experience expected.
Date TBD
ZombieFest
March 11
Endeavors:
Event Posters:
If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.
Raspberry Pi Projects:
Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s
For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.