02-15-17 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Andrew Lang, Steve Sykora, Jordan Doorlag, Matthew Bone, Brent Ritzema, Shion Fukuzawa

Events:

LAN Parties: Coding Party

February 18: App Inventor, TIS-100, Microcorruption

Community Outreach

*Fliers: February 25

Outreach on March 4 and 11

Please email abstraction@calvin.edu if you would like to volunteer.

ACM Official Club?

Project Ideas: Excel and Blockly

Use Blockly in Excel to make writing formulas easier

Colab with Women in Computing

Intro to CS: Build your first app! No experience expected.

Date TBD

ZombieFest

March 11

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Raspberry Pi Projects:

Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.