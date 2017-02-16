02-15-17 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Andrew Lang, Steve Sykora, Jordan Doorlag, Matthew Bone, Brent Ritzema, Shion Fukuzawa
Events:
LAN Parties: Coding Party
February 18: App Inventor, TIS-100, Microcorruption
Community Outreach
*Fliers: February 25
Outreach on March 4 and 11
Please email abstraction@calvin.edu if you would like to volunteer.
ACM Official Club?
Project Ideas: Excel and Blockly
Use Blockly in Excel to make writing formulas easier
Colab with Women in Computing
Intro to CS: Build your first app! No experience expected.
Date TBD
ZombieFest
March 11
Endeavors:
Event Posters:
If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.
Raspberry Pi Projects:
Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s
For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.