03-08-2017 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Logan Arens, Drew Vande Lune, Steve Sykora, Andrew Lang, Brent Ritzema, Shion Fukuzawa, Marcus McKay, Nate Herder, Matthew Bone, Jordan Doorlag, Quentin Baker

Events:

ZombieFest

March 11 Starting @ 4:30pm

Updated Agenda Program

Department Ice Cream Social

Ice cream social for CS department and promoting Abstraction

Hackathon

Problem solving: CS (compared to math problem solving club)

CodingGame / Ludum Dare / Python challenge / Various Args. …

Community Outreach

Fliers: February 25

Outreach on March 4 and *11

Please email abstraction@calvin.edu if you would like to volunteer.

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Raspberry Pi Projects:

Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.