03-08-2017 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Professor Norman, Logan Arens, Drew Vande Lune, Steve Sykora, Andrew Lang, Brent Ritzema, Shion Fukuzawa, Marcus McKay, Nate Herder, Matthew Bone, Jordan Doorlag, Quentin Baker
Events:
ZombieFest
March 11 Starting @ 4:30pm
Updated Agenda Program
Department Ice Cream Social
Ice cream social for CS department and promoting Abstraction
Hackathon
Problem solving: CS (compared to math problem solving club)
CodingGame / Ludum Dare / Python challenge / Various Args. …
Community Outreach
Fliers: February 25
Outreach on March 4 and *11
Please email abstraction@calvin.edu if you would like to volunteer.
Endeavors:
Event Posters:
If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.
Raspberry Pi Projects:
Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s
For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.