03-29-2017 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Elizabeth Koning, Jordan Doorlag, Quentin Baker, Shion Fukuzawa, Brent Ritzema, Marcus McKay, Drew Vande Lune, Nate Herder, Toussaint Cruise

Events:

Department Ice Cream Social

Ice cream social for CS department and promoting Abstraction. Planning on May 9, with Senior Project Presentations.

Women in Computing Colab

Contact Thomas with ideas.

Current ideas: App building, …

Week-long coding competition

HackerRank (would start April 10)

Call for Leadership 2017-2018

Email Thomas for interest in Secretary-VP-President track (Freshman), or Media Coordinator Position (any year)

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Raspberry Pi Projects

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.