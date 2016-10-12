10-12-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Quentin Baker, Andrew Lang, Prof. Norman, Thomas Wodarek, Elizabeth Koning, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Marcus McKay, Thomas Woltjer

Events:

Zombiefest:

Date: Oct. 29 @ 7:00 PM in SB 010 (setup @ 6:00 PM)

Raspberry Pi Workshop:

Date: Nov. 12

LAN Party 2:

Date: Dec. 3

Games for LAN Parties: LoL, Overwatch, TF2, Town of Salem, Artemis, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Minecraft, Open TTD

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Computer Science Department TV:

Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).

Meeting Tuesdays @ 1:30pm in SB 321

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.