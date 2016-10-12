10-12-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Quentin Baker, Andrew Lang, Prof. Norman, Thomas Wodarek, Elizabeth Koning, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Marcus McKay, Thomas Woltjer
Events:
Zombiefest:
Date: Oct. 29 @ 7:00 PM in SB 010 (setup @ 6:00 PM)
Raspberry Pi Workshop:
Date: Nov. 12
LAN Party 2:
Date: Dec. 3
Games for LAN Parties: LoL, Overwatch, TF2, Town of Salem, Artemis, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Minecraft, Open TTD
Endeavors:
Event Posters:
If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.
Computer Science Department TV:
Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).
Meeting Tuesdays @ 1:30pm in SB 321
