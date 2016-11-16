11-16-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Quentin Baker, Elizabeth Koning, Andrew Lang, Jordan Doorlag, Marcus McKay, Andrew Thomas, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook
Events:
LAN Party 2:
Date: Dec. 3
Games for LAN Parties: LoL, Overwatch, TF2, Town of Salem, Artemis, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Open TTD
Raspberry Pi Workshop:
Date: ?
Zombiefest and LAN Party in Interim
Dates: TBD (Weekends of Jan 7, 14, 21)
Endeavors:
Event Posters:
If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.
Computer Science Department TV:
Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).
Meeting Tuesdays @ 1:30pm in SB 321
Raspberry Pi Projects:
Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s
For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.