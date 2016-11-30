11-30-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Professor Norman, Quentin Baker, Elizabeth Koning, Andrew Lang, Marcus McKay, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Theron Tjapkes

Events:

LAN Party 2:

Date: Dec. 3

Games for LAN Parties: WoT, Artemis

Raspberry Pi Workshop:

Date: ?

Zombiefest and LAN Party in Interim

Dates: TBD (Weekends of Jan 7, 14, 21)

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Computer Science Department TV:

Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).

Meeting Tuesdays @ 1:30pm in SB 321

Raspberry Pi Projects:

Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.