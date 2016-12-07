12-07-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Professor Norman, Chris Wieringa, Quentin Baker, Elizabeth Koning, Andrew Lang, Marcus McKay, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Theron Tjapkes

Events:

Zombiefest

Dates: January 7

LAN Party

Dates: January 21

Endeavors:

Event Posters:

If you are interested in learning how to make posters, email qrb2@students.calvin.edu.

Raspberry Pi Projects:

Find out if departments have ideas that could improve their departments with Raspberry Pi’s

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.