09-28-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Quentin Baker, Andrew Lang, Prof. Norman, Chris Wierenga, Thomas Wodarek, Sam Lenz, Elizabeth Koning, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Shion Fukuzawa, Marcus McKay, Catherine DeJarger, Benjamin Kastner, Andrew Thomas, Lucas Kollar
Events:
LAN Party 1:
Location: SB 384
Date: Oct 1. @ 7:00PM – 12:00AM
Games: Team Fortress 2 and Minecraft
Raspberry Pi Workshop:
Date: Nov. 12
Zombiefest:
Date: Oct. 29
LAN Party 2:
Date: Dec. 3
Games for LAN Parties: LoL, Overwatch, TF2, Town of Salem, Artemis, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Minecraft, Open TTD
Endeavors:
Computer Science Department TV:
Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).
Meeting Thursday 9/29 @ 10:00am in SB 321
Amazon Alexa/Echo Hackathon:
Location: Davenport University
Date: Oct. 1 @ 9:00AM – 5:00PM
Black Hat Hacker Speaker:
Date: Oct. 26 (tentatively)
Abstraction System Administrator:
Logan Arens will be taking over the position of Abstraction System Administrator.
For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.