09-28-16 Minutes

Attendance: Thomas Dykstra, Jesse Kuntz, Quentin Baker, Andrew Lang, Prof. Norman, Chris Wierenga, Thomas Wodarek, Sam Lenz, Elizabeth Koning, Drew Vande Lune, Logan Arens, Zach DeCook, Shion Fukuzawa, Marcus McKay, Catherine DeJarger, Benjamin Kastner, Andrew Thomas, Lucas Kollar

Events:

LAN Party 1:

Location: SB 384

Date: Oct 1. @ 7:00PM – 12:00AM

Games: Team Fortress 2 and Minecraft

Raspberry Pi Workshop:

Date: Nov. 12

Zombiefest:

Date: Oct. 29

LAN Party 2:

Date: Dec. 3

Games for LAN Parties: LoL, Overwatch, TF2, Town of Salem, Artemis, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Minecraft, Open TTD

Endeavors:

Computer Science Department TV:

Instead of using Calvin’s provided service, create our own software through a Raspberry Pi. For those interested, contact Chris Wieringa(cwieri39@calvin.edu).

Meeting Thursday 9/29 @ 10:00am in SB 321

Amazon Alexa/Echo Hackathon:

Location: Davenport University

Date: Oct. 1 @ 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Black Hat Hacker Speaker:

Date: Oct. 26 (tentatively)

Abstraction System Administrator:

Logan Arens will be taking over the position of Abstraction System Administrator.

For discussion of meeting minutes go to our reddit page.